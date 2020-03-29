Menu
Parliament House
Premier slams ECQ: ‘They’ve got one job’

by and Domanii Cameron
29th Mar 2020 1:48 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has slammed the Electoral Commission of Queensland, claiming "they've got one job" following last night's technical issues.

"I'm disappointed frankly, I mean they've got one job and their job is to make sure that they can actually run an election so I'll be ordering a review of that as to why it happened," she said.

"I understand there was technical issues with the computer system, I'll get a full brief from the Attorney (General) tomorrow but there will be a full review into it."

Local Government Association of Queensland said there were always lessons to be learnt

and this had been an extraordinary time.

"We would support any review but the priority right now has to be on ensuring the swift determination of the results so we can get local leaders in place to ensure councils can continue to function at a time when their communities need them the most," he said.

On the Labor candidate for Brisbane Mayor, Patrick Condren, Ms Palaszczuk said the results were yet to be finalised.

"Anybody that puts their hand up for public office, they want to do something good for the community and I thank everybody who puts their hand up because they don't do it lightly, no one does it lightly."

The Premier said she would leave the Attorney-General to look at whether only postal votes could be used at the state election in October this year.

Originally published as Premier slams ECQ: 'They've got one job'

