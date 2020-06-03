Menu
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.
Travel

Premier spruiks $99 flights in Qld

3rd Jun 2020 12:29 PM

Forget Bali, Thailand or the Greek Islands, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

"Now is your opportunity to support the beautiful Whitsundays," she told reporters today in front of the brilliant blue ocean and under sunny skies at Airlie Beach.

"Queensland is beautiful one day and perfect the next.

"It's really important that we continue to support our industries across Queensland.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays," the Queensland Premier said.

 

The $99 airfares went on sale today and are for trips from June 22.

