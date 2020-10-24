Premiers announcement a major boost for Regional Queensland

THE ANNOUNCEMENT by the Premier that a re-elected Palaszczuk government will provide major funding programs for regional councils has been welcomed by South Burnett Regional Council Mayor, Brett Otto.

Mayor Otto met with the Premier on Tuesday after her opening speech to the local government conference.

“Mayors and councillors from across regional Queensland were buoyed by the Premier’s ongoing commitment to rural Queensland councils,” Mayor Otto said.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the positive response from the Premier and her ministers to Council’s advocacy plan.

“Council has been working hard to access more funding for our rural communities, I met with the Premier and her ministers over recent months and it’s good to see these efforts getting such great results for the people of our region.”

In her address, the Premier announced a further $600 million to the successful Works for Queensland Program, the majority of which will go to rural councils for building and renewing vital community infrastructure across country towns and villages.

Mayor Otto meets with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. (Picture: Contributed)

Minister Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe said the funding will deliver community infrastructure such as footpaths, kerb and channel works, roads, shade structures, playgrounds, community and sport facilities, halls, swimming pools and waterplay areas.

The Premier also announced another $280 million for the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme. Transport and Mains Road Minister Mark Bailey said a re-elected Palaszczuk Government would continue to deliver local jobs through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

“This is $280 million over four years to ensure local transport projects and local jobs are supported for local councils and their communities,” Minister Bailey said.

The Premier also announced additional funding for mental health support in rural Queensland council areas.