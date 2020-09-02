Preparation begins for $78m luxury beachfront build

COMING SOON: Site preparation is underway at the Seanna Residences at Bokarina Beach.

Site preparations are underway as construction nears on a $78 million luxury apartment project in a growing beachside estate.

Major construction firm Tomkins was recently appointed as builders of the Clark Group project, and early site establishment was underway this week for the 63-unit project.

Signage has been established around the site, and it was understood an official start to construction was now only weeks away.

The project, on the corner of Bokarina Blvd and Longboard Pde, had been under the RGD stable, before RGD Group Pty Ltd and RGD Constructions Pty Ltd went into administration in early May.

Tech guru Greg Clark, listed at the same Minyama Island address as Clark Group director Darryl Clark, claimed he'd poured almost $30 million into the RGD companies, as a shareholder of RGD Group, prior to the companies' collapse.

COMING SOON: The Seanna Residences by Clark Group will begin construction imminently, with Tomkins appointed for the build.

In a letter written to creditors in May on behalf of Greg Clark, it was confirmed that $12.7 million was being paid for the Seanna project opportunity.

It was being paid in two instalments, with $6 million paid to mezzanine lenders on February 25, and a further $6.7 million payable by December 31, 2021.

A recent valuation had placed the value of the Seanna project about $9.9 million.

The resumption of the project, through Clark Group and Tomkins, was set to create up to 400 jobs for local contractors and suppliers.

Tomkins' general manager Julian French said earlier this month that recent months had been spent finalising designs.

The eight-level residential tower was set to feature a landscaped pool podium, as well as a dining and retail precinct.

As of mid-August 60 per cent of the 63 units had sold in what would be the sixth project Tomkins had undertaken on the Coast.