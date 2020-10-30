PREPARE: Supercell storms, ‘giant’ hail expected in Burnett

​Showers and thunderstorms are ‘likely’ to return to the Burnett region on Saturday, as a trough and cold front approaches.

THE recent wild weather is set to continue over the weekend, with Saturday expected to bring severe thunderstorms and hail once again to the Burnett region.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Shane Kennedy is suggesting residents of South-East Queensland vote early tomorrow if they want to avoid the predicted afternoon storms.

“There is a risk of isolated dangerous supercell thunderstorms in the South-East which may produce destructive wind gusts, giant hail and intense rainfall,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Rainfall across the South-East is expected to be within 5-20mm getting up to 20-40mm ... with isolated falls of between 60-80mm possible in supercell thunderstorms.”

Mr Kennedy said the trough and cold front causing the ‘severe’ conditions will ease on Sunday.

“Thunderstorms are expected to contract north of Brisbane into the Wide Bay Coastal region with a much reduced risk of severity,” he said.

“Heatwave conditions are expected in the far north over the next several days ... but away from the east coast.”

The weather will remain hot and dry over the weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.