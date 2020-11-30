Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

Granite Belt residents have been told to prepare to leave as a dangerous bushfire burns in nearby bushland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a prepare to leave, watch and act warning at 8pm on Sunday as fires burning in Numdubbemere, southwest of Stanthorpe, threatened the area.

"A dangerous fire... has already impacted Winkler Rd and there is minor spotting in the area," the warning said.

"Fire crews are working to strengthen containment lines but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door."

People situated in Nundubbermere, Somme, Stanthorpe and Ballandean have been warned that they would be impacted by smoke, which would reduce visibility and air quality.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival pla," the warning said.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

Meanwhile, firefighters are warning that weather conditions will continue to fan flames as they battle a massive out-of-control blaze on Queensland's Fraser Island.

The fire, which has been burning for a month-and-a-half, is closing in on two tourist attractions.

QFES said on Sunday the fire was 5km from the Kingfisher Bay Resort, which has temporarily closed its doors, on the island's western beach.

Another fire front was just two kilometres from the Cathedrals camping ground on the other side of the island.

QFES & QPWS are continuing firefighting operations on Fraser Island (K’gari).



Yesterday, in two-and-a-half-hours, three Fireboss fixed-wing aircraft dropped 84 loads of saltwater on the bushfire.



That’s 250,000 litres or one 3000-litre drop per aircraft every five minutes. pic.twitter.com/tSNTUDGaGc — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 28, 2020

"Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate today, with increased smoke reducing visibility and air quality on Fraser Island and adjacent mainland areas," QFES said on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures hit 29C on Fraser Island on Sunday morning with winds expected to increase in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain in the low 30s for the rest of the week.

Strewth, that's hot. Birdsville hit 40C at 9.30am (and the mercury didn't get below 33.2C overnight, which, if verified, would be a November min temp record) as #heatwave grips parts of #Queensland. See #QLDweather obs and take action to stay cool: https://t.co/TBiUduH6aL 🌡️🌡️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/jzb0ivqHdI — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 29, 2020

Authorities have closed the island to new arrivals until at least December 13 as they fight to contain the blaze.

However they have not ordered an evacuation, with people already on the island advised to limit their movements while several major tracks have been closed.

Fire burning on Queensland’s Fraser Island. Photo: ABC Sunshine Coast

Smoke from the fire is affecting the nearby mainland, reaching Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

The fire has now ripped through 72,000ha of land, equivalent to 40 per cent of the 181,851 hectare world heritage-listed island.

The fire broke out on October 14 when an illegal campfire got out of control.

Originally published as Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld