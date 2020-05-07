Preps, Year 1s lead the way back to school

ST JOSEPH’S Catholic Primary School in Gayndah has welcomed the Queensland Government announcement of a return to school for students in Prep and Year 1 next Monday, May 11.

School principal Terese Shephard said the school and their teacher Libby Graham was looking forward to the return of its Prep/Year 1 composite class of 16 students next week.

“We would rather have our learners here,” she said.

She said teaching via a screen, which would continue with Alternative Education Provisions (AEP) for Years 2 to 6, was very different from the classroom setting.

“It’s all about the relationship,” she said.

Under Queensland guidelines alternative home-based learning programs would not continue to be provided for Prep-Year 1 students whose parents elect to keep them at home with teaching becoming the responsibility of parents.

Ms Shepard said for those at school their safety and wellbeing were the highest priority and protocols, including regular hand washing and cleaning would be maintained to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Gayndah student Livia Roth learning from home. (Photo: Contributed)

She said guidelines did not include a requirement for social distancing for students but adults would maintain distancing measures and parents and carers were being asked not to gather before or after school.

Restrictions mean there will be no assemblies, inter-school activities, camps, excursions, sports, swimming or arts events, she said.

If low transmission rates continue, Years 2 to 6 are expected to return to the classroom on Monday, May 25, subject to Queensland Government confirmation.

Students in Years 11 and 12 will also return to the classroom next Monday.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission (QCEC) executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said with their Year 11 and 12 students being on tight timelines to meet the various assessment requirements of the senior years they would benefit from being among the first back in the school environment.

Dr Perry said Catholic schools would put in place updated plans to ensure they meet all the requirements to keep students, staff and families safe as school returns.

“We have been planning for some time for what a return to school might look like and want to see all students back at school as soon as possible, as the Premier has outlined,” she said.