Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

court crime fraud john webster suzette webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Early rains set up peanut growers for best season in years

        Premium Content Early rains set up peanut growers for best season in years

        Rural With November rains giving peanut growers a boost at the perfect time, farmers have already planted double what they had at this time last year.

        BOMBARDMENT: Burnett man phones victim from jail 47 times

        Premium Content BOMBARDMENT: Burnett man phones victim from jail 47 times

        Crime A FLOOD of phone calls landed an imprisoned man back before the court, after...

        Nanango woman 3x limit crashes into fence, flees scene

        Premium Content Nanango woman 3x limit crashes into fence, flees scene

        Crime Police have charged a woman who got behind the wheel more than three times the...

        Three patients hospitalised after D’Aguilar Hwy crash

        Premium Content Three patients hospitalised after D’Aguilar Hwy crash

        News Three motorists were taken to hospital overnight following a crash on the D’Aguilar...