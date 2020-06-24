PRICE RISE: Water charges skyrocket by more than 150%

IN FAVOUR: Division 1 Councillor Roz Frohloff speaking about the water price jump during the June General Meeting. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE debate over the price of water caused a divide between councillors at the June general meeting.

Mayor Brett Otto said the Water and Wastewater Department advised that council increased the price of drawing water from the standpipes from $4.10 to $10 per kilolitre.

Division 1 Councillor and portfolio holder for Management, Water, Waste and Waste Management Roz Frohloff said she backed the rise in charges for the water.

“People are currently paying $41.0 per kilo litre,” Cr Frohloff said.

“For an example for people who are connected to the network, if you’re an urban user you are paying $13.29 per kilo litre.

“If you are connected to the Proston Rural Ratepayers scheme, you are paying $11.73 per kilolitre so that is quite a jump up on the $4.10 they pay at the standpipes.

“To make it fairer across the board, we are proposing to make it go to $10 per kilolitre, which is still below the average paid by the Rural Proston and Urban supply connections.”

For context, Cr Frohloff said the neighbouring Western Downs Regional Council charged an average of $17.90 per kl for their water supply, and Maranoa Regional Council charged $14.20 per kilolitre.

Division 5 Councillor Kathy Duff said she opposed the recommendation because she said it was unfair to raise the current prices by that much.

“We established the standpipe in Hivesville,” Cr Duff said.

“Half of them are on the Rural Proston scheme and half of them don’t have access to water, so they were excited about getting the opportunity to access non-potable water to water their garden and stock.

“I had a lot of back lash because of the price of $4.

“They couldn’t work out why the Proston Rural Water scheme and why the rest of Hivesville were able to access water at $1.40 and they had to pay $4.

“I explained to them that the different was the access,” she said.

“Some people on scheme were paying not only the user fee now at $1.40 but they were also paying the access scheme.

“We are still in drought, nothing has changed in that perspective. We still have people out of water.

“I think that a jump from $4 to $10 is too much. There will be backlash.”

Councillor Kathy Duff opposed the motion to increase the water prices. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones said he thought bringing the price difference closer was fairer in the long term.

“There are people that have to use the standpipe that do not have access to the infrastructure,” Cr Jones said.

“There people that are continually hooked to that service that have to pay an access fee.

“It’s fair and consistent across the region.

“Yes, we are in dry times and yes, rural people use it to keep their livestock alive.

“I’m sure $10 per kl is a lot cheaper to what they could be facing,” he said.

“To me, you have a choice and to be fair and consistent with everybody and again $10 per kl is not the same what normal people are paying, it’s below the average urban charge.

“The (standpipe) is not an all-year charge.”

Cr Kathy Duff was the only one out of the seven councillors to vote against the motion.

Council did not mention when the increase of charges would be implemented.