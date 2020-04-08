Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
News

Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 

Originally published as Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health prince andrew virginia roberts giuffre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Officer tested for coronavirus after Cherbourg assault

        premium_icon Officer tested for coronavirus after Cherbourg assault

        Crime The teenager was charged for seriously assaulting multiple emergency services officers.

        • 8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Rural Aid workers stranded in the Burnett

        premium_icon Rural Aid workers stranded in the Burnett

        News Following the coronavirus virus, this interstate couple has pulled up stumps in the...

        • 8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        KCCI president urges region to stick together

        premium_icon KCCI president urges region to stick together

        Business The South Burnett Chamber of Commerce president Damien Martoo said it’s important...

        • 8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        MP announces $2M in grants to help farmers

        premium_icon MP announces $2M in grants to help farmers

        Rural Mr Littleproud says the funding is aimed at boosting farm productivity.