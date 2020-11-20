Prince George’s anniversary gift to the Queen

Like the platinum set diamonds and sapphires in her Chrysanthemum brooch, the Queen's marriage to Prince Philip has stood the test of time.

The Queen has celebrated her remarkable 73rd wedding anniversary with Prince Philip with the release of a new photograph.

The image shows the couple looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Queen wore a pale blue double wool crepe dress by Stewart Parvin, and the Chrysanthemum Brooch.

The beautiful brooch was made of sapphires and diamonds, and set in platinum.

She wore the same brooch in images taken on her honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire, and again in photographs for the couple's 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

The couple married at 11.30am on November 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey, as the UK was still rebuilding after the Second World War.

Elizabeth was 21 when she wed Prince Philip Mounbatten, a distant cousin.

Then in 1952 she became Queen following the death of her father King George VI, with Prince Philip remaining steadfastly by her side.

Penny Junor, who has written biographies on the royal family for decades, said that the couple had been a symbol of strength for three generations.

However, Ms Junor said the 94-year-old Monarch and her 99-year-old husband didn't always have to see eye-to-eye.

"I know she annoys the hell out of him sometimes and I'm sure he annoys the hell out of her but they seem to me to have a healthy relationship," she said.

"I don't think she would have been able to do the job she has done without him.

"He's a strong character and he would have stiffened her up from time to time when it was needed."

Ms Junor added: "By the time you are in your 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, that person is like putting on your favourite old overcoat, you don't need a new one.

"It doesn't matter what we see on The Crown, whatever happened worked for them. He has stuck by her, he always has."

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Prince George's anniversary gift to the Queen