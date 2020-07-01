Prison time for spree against Kingaroy, Murgon businesses

STEALING SPREE: Clayton Alfred Davidson has been sentenced to two years in prison. (Picture: Facebook)

STEALING SPREE: Clayton Alfred Davidson has been sentenced to two years in prison. (Picture: Facebook)

A MURGON man has been sentenced to two years jail after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

But the "opportunistic" crook could be out of prison before Christmas.

Clayton Alfred Davidson, 33, faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday, June 26, for two counts of stealing, unlawful entry of vehicles, breach of bail and the possession of drugs and drug related utensils.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said due the opportunistic nature of the crimes, the sentence was on the generous side.

"These crimes were characterised as largely opportunistic and unsophisticated and as a result I have given Mr Davidson an early parole date," Mr Sinclair said.

"On one occasion Mr Davidson was caught stealing a shirt from Target and on another caught poking around at a bus depot looking for an opportunity.

"The nature of these crimes were all minor, however Mr Davidson's (lengthy) criminal record reflects his difficult circumstances and his inability to deal with them by turning to drugs to hide these issues."

The string of thefts started on March 18 at Murgon when Davidson stole a black T-shirt from Target.

Mr Sinclair read a list of Davidson's charges to the court.

On May 1 Davidson unlawfully entered a Purses Coaches motor vehicle in Murgon without consent before contravening a police officer's orders in Murgon sometime between May 8-17.

On the May 13 at Murgon he stole meat from the IGA and three weeks later on June 2 at Kingaroy he unlawfully entered a vehicle namely a car of another, namely Luke Medcalf trading as Elecfix Solutions, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Davidson broke into Kevin F. J. Woods Solicitors on King St in Kingaroy sometime between June 4 to June 9 and stole a laptop and a cheque book.

On June 5 he entered the premises of the South Burnett Regional Council in Kingaroy and committed and stole sound producing equipment.

On June 5 he entered the premises of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Kingaroy and committed an indictable offence, the following day in Murgon he possessed property namely a metal torch engraved with "K6" that may be reasonably suspected of being stolen, and again on June 6 at Murgon he had a hypodermic syringe and needle and failed to take all reasonable care and precautions to prevent danger to others.

Davidson was also charged with breaking a condition of his bail by failing to report on the allocated days and his final charge occurred on Thursday, June 11 when he was found in possession of marijuana.

Davidson's defence lawyer Mark Oliver said despite the crimes, there was no damage to property or goods.

"Mr Davidson is not seeking restitution, however all of the goods have been accounted for and there has been no damage to property," Mr Oliver said.

Davidson was sentenced to two years imprisonment and will be eligible for parole on November 26.