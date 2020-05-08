Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents take to the park as things begin to ‘lighten’ up

        premium_icon Residents take to the park as things begin to ‘lighten’ up

        News Here’s how the South Burnett enjoyed the first taste of freedom from coronavirus...

        Are you the next peanut butter master?

        premium_icon Are you the next peanut butter master?

        Easy Eating Aussies staying at home are getting creative in the kitchen. Now your new creation...

        Burnett cafe caters for hungry squadron

        premium_icon Burnett cafe caters for hungry squadron

        Business Meet the business putting food on the table for our defence force.

        FLASHBACK: Cherbourg boxer claims gold at Comm Games

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Cherbourg boxer claims gold at Comm Games

        Boxing In 1962 a Cherbourg boxer was the first indigenous Australian to win a gold medal...