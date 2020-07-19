Menu
Four prisoners have been placed into solitary confinement after an incident at Townsville Correctional Centre.
Prisoners sprayed, sent to solitary after yard stand-off

by PATRICK BILLINGS
19th Jul 2020 5:03 PM
A disturbance at Townsville's jail has seen inmates doused with capsicum spray and placed in solitary confinement.

The four prisoners became non-compliant in a secure unit and barricaded themselves in the exercise yard around 10am.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the prisoners but were forced to deploy chemical agents, a statement from Queensland Corrective Services said.

All four were restrained without any further incident and taken to the Townsville Correctional Centre's detention unit.

No officers or prisoners were injured during the incident.

The officers involved were praised "for their professionalism and conduct" while dealing with the incident.

