Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A family recipe dating back to the 50s has helped secure a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.
A family recipe dating back to the 50s has helped secure a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.
Food & Entertainment

HOT. HOT. HOT! Prized family recipe takes out chilli award

by Jack Lawrie
27th Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY recipe dating back to the '50s has helped secure this Tablelands man a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.

Millaa Millaa resident Neil Hooper grew up with his grandmother Isabel's chilli chutney, developed while working as a station cook at Delta Downs cattle station near Normanton on the Gulf of Carpentaria in the late 1950s.

Millaa Millaa man Neil Hooper's family business has won 1st and 3rd for Hot Chilli Chutney in the Mr Chilli Awards. Neil Hooper and his daughter Kimberley show off their winning chilli chutney. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Millaa Millaa man Neil Hooper's family business has won 1st and 3rd for Hot Chilli Chutney in the Mr Chilli Awards. Neil Hooper and his daughter Kimberley show off their winning chilli chutney. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Mr Hooper, with his grandmother's permission, began selling it in 1996, forming Isabel's Condiment Company.

This week, he learned his chilli had come in first and third place in the Mr Chilli Awards Hot Chilli Chutney category for its 'Magma' and 'Extreme Heat' flavours.

"It was our first time doing it - my wife sent samples in, I didn't even know we'd entered until I heard we'd won," Mr Hooper said.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's an old family recipe with home grown chillies and fruits.

"It's really special to me."

Originally published as Prized family recipe takes out Mr Chilli Awards

cooking food mr chilli awards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

        Boxing Two former Eidsvold athletes made the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

        • 27th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        LOOKING BACK: The fire that shook the South Burnett

        premium_icon LOOKING BACK: The fire that shook the South Burnett

        News Former journalist Katherine Morris recounts what it was like to awake to the...

        Wide Bay MP embraces move to digital era

        premium_icon Wide Bay MP embraces move to digital era

        Community MP says just because the way news is delivered changes, community should still...

        It all comes flooding back: editor recalls 2011 floods

        premium_icon It all comes flooding back: editor recalls 2011 floods

        News The South Burnett Times was there to document this event as it unfolded to keep...