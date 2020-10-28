Pro golf coach to stand trial over child sex offences

Golf psychologist Sean Patrick Lynch will stand trial on charges of possessing child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a girl under 16.

A leading golf coach to some of the world's biggest names has been committed to stand trial on charges of possessing child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a girl under 16.

Golf psychologist Sean Patrick Lynch, 65, who has worked with PGA champions Jason Day and Greg Chalmers, as well as top player Jarrod Lyle, today appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The court has previously heard Lynch allegedly showed a teenage girl porn and engaged in sexual touching with the youngster on the Gold Coast this year.

Golf psychologist Sean Patrick Lynch, 65, is accused of showing a teen girl porn and engaging in sexual touching with the youngster.

Some of the alleged offences occurred on a couch in an office at a golf course, the court heard

A nude photo allegedly found on Lynch's phone seized by police is the basis for the child exploitation charge, the court heard.

The offences, some alleged to have occurred at private residences, stem from 2019.

The court has heard Lynch would be contesting the charges but he is yet to enter a formal plea.

An application filed by his lawyer Cameron Browne today sought permission to cross-examine an investigating officer, ahead of the trial, about a "missing phone" belonging to the alleged victim.

The court heard the teen alleged the phone contained messages of a sexual nature but she no longer had it.

Mr Browne also applied to cross-examine a Singaporean golfer who was being coached by Lynch around the time the offences allegedly occurred.

Magistrate Linda Bradford-Morgan refused the applications and committed Lynch to stand trial in the District Court at a date to be fixed.

Lynch remains on bail.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Pro golf coach to stand trial over child sex offences