PROBLEM ROADS: Drivers called to name and shame

FRUSTRATED? Drivers are asked to help pinpoint which roads are regularly congested to help drive change.

QUEENSLANDERS are being called on to name and shame problem roads.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the club started its annual Red Spot Congestion survey as drivers were in the best position to pinpoint regularly congested roads, intersections and level crossings and help drive change.

“Congestion isn’t just a social problem, it’s an economic issue too,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Being caught in traffic robs us our personal time and impacts our economy through lost productivity, so it’s important we play our part and speak up.”

Ms Ritchie said RACQ wanted to know of areas where traffic was being delayed.

“Regardless of whether it’s a particular set of traffic lights taking too long to change, lengthy wait times at a rail crossing, bottlenecks at your nearby roundabout or something completely different,” she said.

With several elections approaching, the club would use the results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

“Since last year’s survey, we saw several roads receive funding commitments towards upgrades right across the Sunshine State, from the Pacific Motorway, to the Bruce and as far north as the Captain Cook Highway,” Ms Ritchie said.

More than 2500 red spots were nominated last year, which identified 450 of the state’s most congested roads.

“We’ll keep fighting for Queenslanders and the projects needed to make a difference, so we encourage everyone to participate this time around and have the chance to win a $250 EFTPOS gift card,” Ms Ritchie said.

Queenslanders can complete RACQ’s Red Spot Congestion Survey at the RACQ website before midnight on March 3, 2020.