Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

‘Problematic’ plan kills NZ travel bubble

18th Nov 2020 9:58 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has squashed any hope of Australians being able to see their Kiwi friends by Christmas, despite our neighbours across the ditch being allowed into most of our states and territories.

It was hoped a trans-Tasman bubble could be locked in before the end of the year, allowing Australians and Kiwis to travel unrestricted between the two nations.

However, Australia's adoption of a strategy that seeks to suppress coronavirus, rather than eliminate like New Zealand is trying to do, left Ms Ardern with little choice.

The recent outbreak in South Australia - that now has 20 cases linked to it - also added to the NZ PM's reservations.

"What's happening in South Australia only further reinforces the importance of having a good understanding of how Australia intends to manage their internal borders when there are outbreaks," Ms Ardern told reporters.

"If they have an outbreak but they are instituting strong border controls, then it's manageable. But if they have a tolerance level for community transmission that's higher than ours, then it is problematic.

"What this underscores is why it's so important that New Zealand has not rushed into this."

Kiwis are free to travel to NSW, the Northern Territory and Victoria without quarantining for two weeks, however the travel arrangement is yet to be reciprocated for Aussies.

Ms Ardern said she did not "have the necessary protections" to promise a trans-Tasman bubble.

Originally published as 'Problematic' plan kills NZ travel bubble

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nz travel travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Premium Content Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Crime A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett man, who has spent years on probation for similar offences, is behind bars after masturbating in view of an elderly resident. FULL DETAILS

        Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Premium Content Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Crime Burnett man convicted of rape and sexually groping a 12-year-old

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 18