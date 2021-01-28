Proposed reef regulations may impact Burnett landowners

BIEDO will facilitate two consultation sessions on Reef protection regulations next month to give North and South Burnett landowners the opportunity to learn about the strengthening of Reef protection regulations and how proposed standards will affect them. Photo/Dive For Change Australia.

Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation (BIEDO) will facilitate two consultation sessions on Reef protection regulations at Kingaroy and Monto next month.

The sessions will give North and South Burnett landowners involved in all industries the opportunity to hear from the Office of the Great Barrier Reef about the strengthening of Reef protection regulations and how proposed standards will affect them.

From June 1, 2021, new or expanded commercial cropping and horticulture activities in specified catchments will require an environmental permit before the activity or any work takes place.

The requirements for new or expanded cropping or horticulture activities aim to achieve ‘no net decline’ in water quality by preventing and minimising nutrient and sediment run-off flowing to the Great Barrier Reef.

The new regulations started on December 1, 2019, and will be rolled out over three years in different regions based on improved water quality management priorities.

The standard conditions relate to the way the land or features of the land are designed, implemented and maintained, and include soil and erosion control measures and irrigation requirements. The standard conditions have changed since first being released for consultation in February 2020.

South Burnett-based Project Officer with BIEDO Alan Broome said while the standards specifically refer to cropping and horticulture, all landowners need to be across the proposed regulations.

“If you own or operate any enterprise on rural land in the catchment area it would be in your interest to attend,” Mr Broome said.

Through the Ag Network Forum in partnership with North and South Burnett Regional Councils, BIEDO is facilitating the Office of Great Barrier Reef consultation sessions on the proposed Environmental

Relevant Activity standard for commercial cropping and horticulture for the Burnett Mary catchment at the following locations and times:

South Burnett - Kingaroy Town Hall 6:30pm Tuesday, 9 February 2021

North Burnett - Monto Town Hall 6:30pm Thursday, 11 February 2021

Public consultation on the draft standard conditions will close on 17 February 2021. Comments can be provided via email at officeoftheGBR@des.qld.gov.au or mail at GPO Box 2454, Brisbane QLD 4001.