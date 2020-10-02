Proston goes pink for breast cancer awareness month

EVERYDAY an average of 53 Australian’s are diagnosed with breast cancer. A disease that is the second highest killer of cancers in Australia.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an international campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer.

One South Burnett town has embraced this months theme, pinking out their entire town.

Residents of Proston have tied pink ribbons around trees on the way in to town and one local pub has gone a step further, painting their roof pink.

Bows tied to the trees on the wat in to Proston. (Picture: Social Media)

Di Grant from the Proston Golden Spurs Hotel said it’s a special month.

“Painting our roof pink is our contribution to pinking up Proston for the breast cancer awareness month,” Miss Grant said.

“Everyone is doing their own displays, people have put pink bows on the trees as you drive into town and it’s really good to see everyone getting so involved.

“It’s been huge so far, the response on Facebook has been awesome and we are loving the big show of support everyone is doing for breast cancer awareness month.”

Breast cancer accounts for 14.0 per cent of all cancer deaths in Australian women and is currently the second leading cause of cancer death in Australian women after lung cancer.

Approximately 3,090 Australians died from breast cancer in 2019, an average of eight people every day.

It is estimated that 3,031 will die from the disease in 2020.

Di and Andy Grant from the Golden Spurs Hotel in Proston. (Picture: Contributed)

South Burnett Regional Councillor Kathy Duff has been a driving force behind ‘pinking up the region’ and said it’s a fantastic way to bring the region together.

“It’s fantastic to see for the whole region and Proston is really leading the way,” Cr Duff said.

“I drove over the hill into Proston and I couldn’t believe it, the whole town has embraced the pink theme.

“It’s a great opportunity for people and businesses to get on board, particularly now with COVID they can pink up the place and raise awareness and money for the McGrath foundation.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs until October 31.

To make a donation visit the McGrath Foundation.