A man has been taken to the Kingaroy Hospital following a serious motorcycle crash last night. (Picture: File)

A 20-YEAR-old man has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital with suspected spinal, shoulder and lower limb injuries after a serious motorcycle crash.

Paramedics were called a private property in Proston about 6:08pm on Tuesday.

The man is currently in a stable condition.