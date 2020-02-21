Proston workshop catalyst for new support group

SUPPORT: Darling Downs Health has been working with the Royal Flying Doctor Service to provide Proston with more mental health support.

DARLING Downs Health has been working hard to deliver more mental health access and support across the region.

In the South Burnett it has sent Richard Henshaw along to Proston to help Dr Tim Driscoll from the Royal Flying Doctor Service present informative and supportive mental health workshops.

Mr Henshaw works as a mental health prevention officer for Darling Downs Health Services.

Mr Henshaw was working with many farmers last year when he saw a need for more support in rural areas.

"We then tried to put together a program to address this need," Mr Henshaw said.

"The first one was last year when we brought a workshop on anxiety and depression.

"Number one there was a huge turnout and interest.

"The community was also very open and supportive as people shared their struggles with the rest of the group.

"For such a small community, they have just been so thankful and welcoming and lovely to work with.

"Number two was an amazing thing came out of that first workshop."

After the first workshop and with the help of Proston's community health nurse Kathy Crane, a support group was created.

"It's a support group and network for those with mental health issues who meet up once a month," Mr Henshaw said.

"They come out and get together to have a chat and support each other.

"They then also go through some guided activities and they even have a wellness program that is running for them at the moment.

"It's really great to see this happening and to see a small community banding together to address the stigma surrounding this and to support each other through the tough times."

The six-week wellness program has been funded by Darling Downs West Moreton and is run by local psychologist Lanie Nicholson.

The six sessions are being run under the topics: residence and stress, goal setting, sleep, diet, exercise and change for the future.