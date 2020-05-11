Protest mum reported to cops as beauty salon flouts lockdown

An anti-vaccine cosmetic nurse who was fined at an anti-coronavirus protest has been reported to police for operating her beauty services during the government-mandated lockdown.

Renee Altakrity, 36, was filmed screaming while being arrested alongside her four-year-old son on Macquarie St on Saturday.

The anti-vaxxer cosmetic nurse was taking part in an "Exercise Our Rights" protest which is lobbying against the government's coronavirus restrictions on businesses and crowds.

Renee Altakrity speaking to police.

Ms Altakrity was filmed shouting at police after she refused to tell them her name or provide any ID after being told to leave the unauthorised protest.

The harrowing video also showed her son yelling for his mum as the police carried her into the back of a van.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said the video posted on social media did not show the full story.

"Many people chose not to do what police asked them to do. Soon after that, that lady was approached by police and asked to provide some particulars - so a very simple process could then take place," he said on Sunday.

Renee Altakrity was arrested for taking part in an unauthorised protest against coronavirus restrictions in Sydney's CBD.

"For whatever reason she chose to become quite hysterical (and) was removed to the police station. The child was taken off her, and at the police station … she did chose to provide some particulars and was released from the police station soon after."

Ms Altakrity was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and the child was placed in the care of a relative before being issued an infringement notice in relation to COVID-19 rules.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Ms Altakrity, who runs a cosmetic surgery service, has been reported to police for possibly breaching lockdown restrictions.

Altakrity being placed in a prison van.

Ms Altakrity told The Daily Telegraph she "looks outside the square" and uses her "strong intuition" when deciding whether to take medical advice from doctors or health experts and this is what led her to Saturday's protest.

"There are flaws in what people have been told by the mainstream media or what they have been told by politicians," she said.

"I felt passionate that the COVID measures are extreme, the stuff that doesn't stack up.

"There is a reason why when things are posted on the internet that is against the mainstream media or the government message they are taken down quickly."

Altakrity was arrested in front of her distraught young son. Picture: YouTube

The video of her arrest quickly went viral on social media prompting the NRL's anti-vaxxer WAGS to post their opinions on the event.

Anti-vaxx influencer Taylor Winterstein, and wife of sportsman Frank Winterstein, told her almost 50,000 followers on Instagram "we need to use these experiences to actually fuel the fire to take action and shut this shit down for once and for all".

However, in the three-minute-long tirade, she did not explain what would be "shut down" but urged her fans to take action - without any clear instruction.

"Now is the time to play nice or play small, it hasn't gotten us to where we need to get to so far. It's enough of that. I'm so done with playing small and being quiet and playing the nice guy," she said.

Taylor Winterstein has said that there is a "strong core of families" in the NRL who are also anti-vaxxers. Picture: Instagram

Ms Winterstein had previously advertised a $200 per head speaking tour where she would explain how to make "informed choices".

Her messages urging people to not get vaccinated against viruses have routinely been debunked by doctors and health officials.

Her friend and partner of embattled Gold Coast Titan's player Bryce Cartwright, Shanelle Cartwright also posted a picture of the woman on Instagram. "This is them peacefully walking, exercising their rights. Not harassing anyone and not in a big crowd. Abiding by all the COVID restrictions," she said.

In the picture, only the woman and child are seen. Not the 40 other protesters in breach of social distancing regulations.

Originally published as Protest mum reported to cops as beauty service flouts lockdown

Police were told to move Ms Altakrity on, however she refused.