Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Environment

Protests as Adani faces court on land clearing charge

by Tracey Ferrier
6th Feb 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIAN miner Adani could be hit with a $3 million fine if it's convicted of giving the Queensland government false or misleading information about land clearing activities.

The company is due in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday after the state environment department charged it last year with clearing part of its controversial Carmichael mine site in 2018.

 

Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News
Protesters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court where Adani is appearing on a land clearing charge. Picture: 10 News

The company has blamed an administrative error and says no environmental harm resulted from its activities.

But the department has argued the company knew or should have known it had provided misleading information.

The case relates to information in Adani's 2017/2018 annual return for the mine, with the department accusing the miner of failing to report a disturbance area of more than 130 hectares.

"The department alleges that Adani's annual return contained false and misleading information about the disturbance already undertaken at the mine during the annual return period," the department said in July last year, when it announced the prosecution.

The case is due to be heard in court at 9am, with Adani mine opponents due to stage a rally beforehand.

More Stories

Show More
adani mine adani protests climate change climate protests extinction rebellion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Mary’s takes out loan to aircondition classrooms

        premium_icon St Mary’s takes out loan to aircondition classrooms

        Education The school used South Burnett tradies to undertake the $250,000 project to continue its commitment to spending locally where possible.

        630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        premium_icon 630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        News ‘It is fantastic for Gympie, a lot of talent is coming here, this is one of the...

        Unsung Knights hero returns to Cherbourg

        premium_icon Unsung Knights hero returns to Cherbourg

        Rugby League A Cherbourg junior, Murgon senior and unsung hero of the Newcastle Knights will be...

        Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        premium_icon Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        News ‘The more information, and the more times it is repeated, the more common knowledge...