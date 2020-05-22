‘Proud of the innovation’: Ecofest 2020 going virtual

Pop up public performance artists Jo Houlahan and Kristel Kelly, present No Strings Attached during Gladstone Region Take pART, held in conjunction with Ecofest 2019, at the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Photo: Di Paddick

Ecofest may be going virtual this year, but there are plenty of ways to get involved in Central Queensland's largest environmental awareness event.

Gladstone Region Councillor Desley O'Grady said this year's Ecofest would run across multiple days with the theme 'Biodiversity - one change can make a difference'.

"While we can't deliver Ecofest 2020 physically, I am really proud of the innovation that has resulted due to COVID-19," Cr O'Grady said.

"Ecofest is a free event beginning from Thursday, June 4, with online content being rolled out each day via council's Facebook page and the recently launched Virtual Neighbourhood Centre.

"Ecofest 2020 will bring virtual workshops, demonstrations, activities and entertainment to the community all at the click of a button, with the goal of educating residents on the vital role of biodiversity.

"Various local environmental groups are all sharing innovative ways to engage and connect with our community to share the Ecofest message and promote to biodiversity."

Cr O'Grady said there would be a variety of backyard activities, with various local artists finding innovative ways to connect with their audiences.

"They have done so virtually to facilitate art activities which include the use of natural parts and recycled materials," she said.

"World Ocean Day on Monday, June 8, will also be celebrated with a screening of Blue on the Virtual Neighbourhood Centre platform."

Cr O'Grady said small changes made a big difference when protecting our environment.

"Whether as individuals, businesses or groups, we can all make a positive difference to our natural environment, live more eco-friendly, and make small everyday changes that lead to a healthy environment and sustainable future for everyone," she said.

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ecofest for more information about the virtual events being held during Ecofest 2020.