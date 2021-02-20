Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HARD YAKKA: Operation Hard Yakka operator Bob Davis at the program's location at Susan River. Photo: Stuart Fast
HARD YAKKA: Operation Hard Yakka operator Bob Davis at the program's location at Susan River. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

‘Proven record’: How army boot camps keep kids from crime

Stuart Fast
19th Feb 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 20th Feb 2021 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Early intervention is the key to keeping young people out of a life of crime.

That's the message from Bob Davis whose Operation Hard Yakka military style youth diversion training course still goong strong at Susan River.

He's been running the program for 13 years and the two major tenets of the course are respect and attitude.

"Once that get instilled into them, when they understand the true meanings of what those words are, then other concepts come in, like team work, anti-bullying, communication skills," Mr Davis said.

"If you see they're heading off on a little tangent, you can see them potentially breaching their safety, getting into the wrong crowd, we can put them on the right path again … we have to protect the people that could become future criminals by using early intervention.

"We get young people from all across Australia, they predominantly come here because there's issues at home, issues at school or social issues. Some come where they've been to juvie already and they realise they don't want to go back or magistrates have referred them to us as well."

Mr Davis served in the Australian military and uses his military experience to mentor youths enrolled in the program.

HARD YAKKA: Operation Hard Yakka participants perform drills with gel blasters as part of the youth diversion course run by Bob Davis. Photo: Stuart Fast
HARD YAKKA: Operation Hard Yakka participants perform drills with gel blasters as part of the youth diversion course run by Bob Davis. Photo: Stuart Fast

 

He said the military style of the program taught the participants discipline, the role that they have to play within their family, respecting society and respecting Australia.

"We do it so that they have a purpose … once they know a bit more about why they are doing it, they jump at it," Mr Davis said.

"It works because we mentor them afterwards, if they contact us and ask us for support, we can do follow ups," Mr Davis said.

"The program finishes today for example, but it doesn't finish. We're still in contact with them and supporting them.

"It's got a proven record," he said.

boot camps children crime juvenile crime parenting youth crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Premium Content Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Crime A South Burnett man will spend years locked up after he pleaded guilty to raping his 20-year-old daughter. WARNING GRAPHIC!

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Premium Content 11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Crime Police are on the hunt for an unknown person who allegedly broke into a South...

        GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Premium Content GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Entertainment After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are confident 2021 will be...