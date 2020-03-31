Psychotherapist weighs in on benefits of daily exercise

Whether it’s doing a home workout or getting out on to the rail trail, getting outside and keeping active is crucial to staying on top of your mental and physical health.

ALTHOUGH we are being urged to stay home and limit leaving the house as much as possible, it is still important to get that daily dose of exercise.

Exercise offers countless benefits for both physical and mental health, and in stressful times such as now, is more important than ever.

South Burnett psychotherapist and director of Christene Nissen and Associates, Christene Nissen, said daily exercise could be extremely beneficial in times like these.

"Your body produces endorphins through regular exercise and endorphins are the feel-good hormone, which can help to elevate your mood and energy levels," Nissen said.

"We all need to look at our resilience in times of uncertainty, which refers to our ability to effectively deal with difficult or highly stressful situations.

"Exercise, eating healthy and developing healthy sleep habits are areas that we all can focus on."

As information about coronavirus continually changes, Nissen said it was important to filter out the overexposure.

"By exercising it helps the brain to switch off and take a break and to focus on the things in our life you have more control of," Nissen said.

"This will produce certainty, allowing you to stay calm and stay focused on your self care.

"It is important to avoid thinking traps of overthinking, filtering out the good and catastrophising.

"Take time every day to go outside and use your five senses (see, smell, taste, hear and touch) to modify and reflect your thinking."

