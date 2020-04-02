Menu
WORKOUT: LG personal training clients Leah and Dean Gould putting in the hard yards.
Sport

PT helps people keep bodies, minds healthy in isolation

Tristan Evert
2nd Apr 2020 10:30 AM
LAILA Joyce-Baker is turning to social media to create home workouts for her clients since the closure of gyms across the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Joyce-Baker of LG Personal Training said the community had shown her so much support over the years and this was her way of giving back.

“I have been really fortunate to be able to keep operating and keep the majority of my clients,” Joyce-Baker said.

“I have been operating in Kingaroy for a long time and am so grateful for the people and the support I have received.

“In times like these I want to be able to give back and that’s why I am creating online content, not just for my clients but for anyone in the region.”

Joyce-Baker has been a personal trainer in the region for more than 10 years and was the former owner of Cardio Central, before selling for a lifestyle change.

Joyce-Baker said a lot of people didn’t know how to do home workouts, so the online workouts would help them get started.

“It’s important in times like this to have a healthy mind and body,” Joyce-Baker said.

“I think a lot of people get stuck in a culture and know how to use a gym but don’t know how to train at home by themselves.

“These home workout posts will allow anyone to just jump on and get moving.”

As people alter their everyday habits to adhere to social distancing rules, Joyce-Baker said she couldn’t put a value on the importance of daily exercise and getting outdoors.

“Exercise and getting outdoors is all about positivity and provides so much enjoyment in life,” she said.

“Now is the perfect time for people to start their health journey, with a number of people no longer facing time constraints.

“I really felt for people that have been with me for a long time and had to stop due to financial restraints and I didn’t want that to mean they can’t get my help.”

Home workouts will be posted every Monday on the LG Personal Training Facebook page.

South Burnett

