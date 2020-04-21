Pub worker pleads guilty to drink-driving

Wondai man, Jamie William Matthews, was found guilty of low-range drink-driving in court today after providing a BAC reading of 0.096 per cent back in March this year. PHOTO: Facebook

THIS year alone, an estimated 51 Queenslanders will lose their lives due to drink-driving.

In an effort to encourage all drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence, the Times is naming and shaming our region’s residents found guilty of drink-driving.

Wondai man Jamie William Matthews appeared in the Murgon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit today.

The court heard the 32-year-old man was pulled over on Haly St in Wondai about 11.30pm on March 13 this year and produced a breath test of 0.096 per cent, nearly double the legal blood alcohol content limit of 0.05 per cent.

Matthews told the court this was his first run-in with the law.

“I’ve never set foot inside a courthouse before today … I’m not sure how this whole process works,” he said.

The Wondai Hotel employee said losing his licence would be an inconvenience but stated he had arranged alternative measures with his employer if Magistrate Louisa Pink was to disqualify him from driving for a period.

“I’m the only employee still working right now due to the coronavirus … I usually have to drive to Kingaroy once a week to pick up stock … but I live close to the pub so I can just walk to work,” Matthews told the court.

Ms Pink said while she would take into account Matthews’ lack of traffic history, she could not overlook the fact his BAC reading was close to coming under mid-range drink-driving levels (over 0.10 per cent but under 0.15 per cent).

“You produced a fairly high reading for this category of drink-driving, you were almost in mid-range drink-driving territory,” she said.

Ms Pink ordered Matthews be charged $450 and a conviction be recorded.

Matthews was also disqualified from holding his licence for one month.

By naming and shaming offenders who are proven guilty of driving offences in court The South Burnett Times aims to keep our region’s roads safer by discouraging drivers from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.