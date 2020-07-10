Public housing residents have hailed their release from hard lockdown after being allowed to leave their flats for the first time since Saturday.

Richard Tam was first out the door at midnight when the restriction was lifted at his home at 76 Canning St, North Melbourne.

He said his first order of business was to post a letter to VicRoads.

He described the five nights locked inside as "terrible".

"I was stuck on my floor, not allowed outside at all, no freedom. It was like a prison," he said.

Residents of these housing commission flats in Flemington were able to leave their homes for the first time in five days. Picture: Ian Currie

He said he was relieved he didn't have coronavirus and was happy to be back outside.

Aman Aliyi, 26, said the hard lockdown was bearable.

"I liked it because we were staying away from all this trouble and the outbreaks going on outside," he said.

A resident of the Pampas Street Public Housing complex in North Melbourne as lockdown restrictions eased. Picture: Getty Images

Richard Tam raises his hands in relief after five days in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie

He said the drastic lock-in measure was justified.

"I think they had to do it. It's an experience. You get used to it. My thanks to the Australian police."

He said he was glad to be able to stretch his legs and walk around the block.

Originally published as Public housing residents free from lockdown 'prison'