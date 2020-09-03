Publicans putting Proston on the map with pig racing event

Di and Andy Grant are looking forward to the first Golden Spurs Hotel Pig Races. (Picture: Contributed).

TWO PROSTON publicans are looking to kick start tourism in the area with the introduction of the Golden Spurs Hotel Pig Races.

Taking place on September 5 the day will feature live music, raffles, prizes, pig on a spit and most of all pig races.

The inaugural pig racing event is about more than just entertaining spectators, publicans Di and Andy Grant have partnered with Rural Minds to promote mental health in rural Queensland.

Di Grant said the event is about raising money for an organisation close to her heart.

“We have partnered up with Rural Minds, a great mental health organisation who we will raise money for and in return they are going to run workshops to help people struggling with mental health in Proston,” Mrs Grant said.

“This year will be the very first time we host the event and hopefully everything goes well and we can build on it each year.

“Proston really needs something, a reason for people to visit and an event like this is perfect excuse for people to get out and enjoy the town.”

Rural Minds is a culturally tailored program designed to raise awareness and confidence, grow understanding and ensure the information is embedded at a local level into agricultural and farming communities.

Di and Andy Grant took over the Golden Spurs Hotel in December last year and have faced their fair share of challenges with the pandemic.

The event has been in the pipeline for a number of months, however due to the current environment Mrs Grant was unsure if it would move forward.

Now only two days out, Mrs Grant said the town is buzzing.

“The response has been really good from the community, so many different businesses are jumping on board and helping out however they can,” Mrs Grant said.

“A lot of the shops that normally close early on a Saturday are staying open and with the response we have been getting on Facebook we are expecting a good turnout.

“It’s so exciting to have an event like this back, we have been here since December and when we finally started to get a bit of momentum everything was shut down.



“We made the most of the downtime doing some renovations and the atmosphere at the pub is just great at the moment.”

Mrs Grant said the event will have a COVID-Safe plan and will be capped at 399 spectators.