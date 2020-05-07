Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

PREPARE TO OPEN: Pubs such as the Mundubbera Royal Hotel are looking at the potential of opening in June.

NORTH Burnett pubs are wary of the potential restrictions that could be put into place if they're to open in the coming months.

An announcement from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on May 4 spoke of earmarking June as a potential date for the hospitality industry to open.

As it stands, pubs have been closed to the public since March, only staying open to sell takeaway food and alcohol.

For Mundubbera Royal Hotel manager Gerry Byrne, the process of opening their doors once they're given the green light isn't straight forward.

"It won't happen overnight, as I've been talking to some of the reps about when we can open," Mr Byrne said.

"For kegs everything needs to be reinstalled, and that could take weeks to get up and running."

The Royal have had to reduce their staff due to the coronavirus restrictions, with their chef and two other staff leaving.

"Having no pokies has affected our trade, and we just couldn't have our cook on full time," he said.

"The takeaway food wasn't enough to keep her employed."

For them to open, they would then have to endeavour to hire more wait staff, and another chef, which may be hard in a country town.

Besides this, the Mundubbera community has been supporting the pub through their takeaway alcohol, managing to stay open.

Now with June as a potential start date, Mr Byrne is wary of what that may look like, with states such as the Northern Territory wanting to implement time limits on customers.

"We don't have fellas sitting in the pub all day anymore, but when they do come they'll want to sit at the bar," Mr Byrne said.

"They don't want to be sitting at tables, they'll be away from the action, especially with having the TAB as well.

"We thought moving to takeaway was going to be difficult but we're managing, so we'll have to see if opening again will be hard."

There have been talks of implementing tough measures if pubs were to open on June 1, which would inevitably include 1.5m social distancing, among other guidelines.

After more than 20 years of managing the Royal, Mr Byrne however is confident he can remain afloat, with customers still rolling in weekly.

"We have our quieter hours, but we still have customers continuing to come in and buy their beer here," Mr Byrne said.

"We'll still be open throughout the week."