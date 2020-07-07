Menu
CCTV shows moment police chase comes to a crashing end
News

PURSUIT: CCTV shows moment chase comes to crashing end

Jasmine Minhas
7th Jul 2020 9:33 AM
A resident's security camera has captured the dramatic moments a vehicle ploughed through a brick fence and crashed just metres from a neighbour's home, in a dramatic end to a police pursuit at Coffs Harbour.

The Advocate understands that at around midnight last night, a man came under the attention of police as he drove along Hogbin Dr and failed to pull over, resulting in a pursuit being initiated.

The vehicle ploughed through a brick fence before coming to a rest near a home. Photos by Frank Redward
It is understood the chase proceeded through Arthur St, the Pacific Hwy, Beryl St before coming to an end in a driveway at Long St.

The man crashed through a brick fence with letter boxes, before crashing through another fence and coming to a rest near a home.

The crash was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera.
Neighbours said they had heard a 'huge bang' followed by multiple police vehicles arriving at the scene.

They said armed policed approach the ute and demanded the man to come out.

 

Police arrested the man at the scene.
The man was arrested at the scene.

More to come.

Neighbours said they heard a ‘huge bang’ when the incident happened.
