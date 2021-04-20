Menu
The artificial reef sunk off the Tweed Coast in late 2020.
Push to build another artificial reef off the North Coast

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Eight months on from the opening of a $1 million artificial reef at Tweed, the NSW Government is now looking for the next location to build another one.

And Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis thinks he knows just the spot, calling for the new reef to be built off the coast of the Richmond or Clarence coast.

"The Government has already installed eight of these megastructures including one off the Tweed coast and we know they quickly become a unique habitat for fish and aquatic organisms to call home," Mr Gulaptis said.

>>>Inside the $1M underwater oasis installed in the Tweed

"So this is great environmental diversity but also great for the local recreational fishing and diving industries and tourist driven coastal economies.

"Not surprisingly, there is a lot of competition for these reefs so I need to locals to help me convince the Government that the next one should be sunk off one of our coastal towns such as Yamba or Evans Head.

"Schools of sportfish swarm and dart around these reefs, giving keen anglers a great place to drop a bait and greatly enhancing local fishing and tourism opportunities."

The artificial reef would be in similar design to the one built off the Tweed coast, located about 7.5 km south east of the Tweed Heads river entrance, between Cook Island and Kingscliff and approximately 2.5 km off the coast of Wommin Bay at a depth of 25m.

Mr Gulaptis said to nominate locations for the next Offshore Artificial Reef, locals should complete the survey before June 17.

The survey is available through the NSW Department Primary Industries (DPI) website and Survey Monkey.

He said rigorous evaluation of the proposed reef locations through a comprehensive environmental assessment will occur before a final decision is made.

Originally published as Push to build another artificial reef off our coast

