Put your kids first: Court’s warning to dangerous driver

DANGEROUS DRIVING: Edward William Ford was jailed for three years for a raft of charges, including failing to remain at a road accident and possessing dangerous drugs.

A QUEENSLAND man who abandoned his injured passenger while fleeing a crash has been warned he may kill someone if he doesn’t change his ways.

Sunshine Coast man Edward William Ford wiped away tears as Justice Helen Bowskill urged him to put his young children first.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to a raft of charges, including failing to remain at a road incident, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs and 14 breaches of bail.

The court was told Ford caused a three-car crash on Maroochydore Rd on March 12 last year when he drove through a red light after noticing a police car.

He was unlicensed at the time.

Crown Prosecutor Julie Geary said Ford fled the crash on foot, leaving his injured passenger behind, before stealing a car from an industrial business.

“It’s lucky she only suffered minor injuries,” Justice Bowskill said.

Because Ford’s parole was suspended, multiple breaches of bail were recorded when he failed to report to police between March and April.

Police located him at his home on April 30, along with a large amount of methylamphetamine, 82 MDMA tablets and $6000 in cash.

“His behaviour on March 12 demonstrates a total disregard for the safety of others,” Ms Geary said.

Defence lawyer James Godbolt said Ford had experienced abuse as a child.

He said his client had a good work history, but his brother’s death in 2015 led to a drug addiction.

Justice Bowskill sentenced Ford to three years’ jail with an immediate parole eligibility date.

“I implore you to make different choices, so you don’t set your own children up for difficult lives,” she said.

“You need to follow the (road) rules – if you don’t do that, one of these days you’re going to kill somebody.”

He was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

– NewsRegional