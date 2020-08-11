Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the country has developed the first vaccine offering immunity from coronavirus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the country has developed the first vaccine offering immunity from coronavirus.
Health

Putin announces virus vaccine

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Aug 2020 7:37 PM

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered," he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

One of Putin's daughters has reportedly already been vaccinated with it, despite clinical trials still continuing.

The vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and had less than two months of human testing.

There had been calls for Russia to put off registering the vaccine until its trials were complete.

Mass production is expected to start in September and mass vaccination in October.

The institute launched phase three trials for its vaccine last week which will involve thousands of volunteers.

The drug is a so-called viral vector vaccine, meaning it employs another virus to carry the DNA encoding the necessary immune response into cells. It is based on the adenovirus, the common cold.

Originally published as Putin announces virus vaccine

coronavirus coronavirus vaccine vladimir putin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 South Burnett Homes currently for sale under $130K

        Premium Content 10 South Burnett Homes currently for sale under $130K

        Property These ten South Burnett homes are perfect for the first homebuyer.

        ‘I'm not running away’: NSW woman’s explanation to court

        Premium Content ‘I'm not running away’: NSW woman’s explanation to court

        Crime A SYDNEY woman confessed in Gayndah court that coronavirus has prevented her from...

        South Burnett student wins national writing competition

        Premium Content South Burnett student wins national writing competition

        Community A South Burnett student has walked away with first place at a national writing...

        Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Premium Content Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Health Aged care: Nine facilities fail audit as damning issues revealed