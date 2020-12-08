‘Putrid dog’: Kingaroy woman bombarded with cruel texts

POlice prosecutor Barry Stevens said “domestic violence is prevalent and a stain on the community”. File Photo.

WITH more domestic violence cases flooding Kingaroy Magistrates Court every year, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Steven said such actions, no matter the severity, are a “stain on our community”.

After sending a barrage of threatening text messages to the mother of his child, a 25-year-old Kingaroy man has pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order, which was made back in March last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said at 10.22 AM on October 14, 2020, the defendant sent a message to the aggrieved saying “you’re dead, you dog. Do not ever speak to me out of line in my home again, we’ll see what f-cking happens.”



The aggrieved was then harassed with a number of subsequent texts, calling her a “deadbeat f-cking slut”, “a putrid dog”, “a scum rat,” and a “f-cking nobody”.

“The aggrieved concerningly received this while she was at work and it made her become very distressed,” Sgt Stevens said.

Later that day, Sgt Stevens said the aggrieved finished work and the defendant refused to pick her up, so she started to walk home along the Bunya Highway.

“The defendant has eventually decided to pick up the aggrieved, resulting in a verbal altercation on the highway. She didn’t feel safe.”

Sgt Stevens said, to his credit, the defendant made full admissions to police regarding the offending when taken in for questioning.

“The defendant has a small history of offending, and none of a like nature, but domestic violence is prevalent and a stain on the community,” he said.



The defendant was represented by Thomas Carr from KF Solicitors, who said his client had intended to pick up his partner from work, but took a bit of time to get the three children ready in the car, resulting in a delay.

“There was an argument that morning and (the defendant) dropped the aggrieved into work,” Mr Carr said.

“While she was at work he was at home stewing about the argument that had happened. He accepts he inappropriately vented via text.”



Mr Carr said his client then came to his senses, blocked the number and didn’t send any more text messages.

“It wasn’t until he went to pick her up that there was another argument on the side of the highway,” he said.

“That argument, I would submit that it went both ways.”

Addressing the defendant, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said “you’re going to have an ongoing relationship with this lady, regardless of anything else, because she is the mother of your children.”

“Finding a way to deal with her respectfully will serve both her and your children very well, rather than using insulting and demeaning language.”

The defendant was convicted and fined $500, which was referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.