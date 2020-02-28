Q and A: Athlete reveals best spot to unwind in Burnett

SLOW BURN: Deon McLean with best mate Shaun Cavanough competing in the Tarawera Ultramarathon in New Zealand last weekend. Photo: Contributed

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from Kingaroy athlete, Deon McLean, who recently completed a 100 mile endurance run in New Zealand.

McLean is a regular at the Wondai ParkRun and will now begin training for the Wondai Country Running Festival in June.

Deon McLean completed the race in New Zealand in a gruelling 27 hours 9 minutes and 28 seconds, placing 59th out of 251. Photo: Contributed

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

That’s difficult as everything carries a cost, but I think there is a case for free dental care.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Don’t worry, no one else knows what they are doing either.

3. What do you do to relax?

I love going fishing with family and friends. Boondooma Dam and Burrum Heads are the favourites or go for a long trail run in a beautiful place.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Friday afternoon beers for sure.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

I have always lacked self-confidence so I would say, if it scares you, then it’s probably worth it. Do the thing, do all of the things.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

I tore my ACL riding motorbikes with friends.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

I am aware I can interrupt people. I think it is because I am so forgetful I feel I need to blurt out what I am thinking before I forget.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

Well my wife, Amanda, agreed to marry me so that was nice.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

I think I would just like the court systems of Australia to do more to help police enforce current laws.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Go for a run.