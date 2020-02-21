Q and A: CEO recalls accident that nearly killed him

FRIENDLY FACES: This week’s Q&A guests is the council’s CEO Mark Pitt pictured along side his wife, Nicola Pitt. Photo: Matt Collins

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett. Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from the South Burnett Regional Council’s chief executive Mark Pitt.

Mr Pitt has been working in local government for more than 20 years and is about to hit the 10-year mark of working in the South Burnett region.

He has been heavily involved in community groups such as the Rotary Club and last year he was awarded a Public Service Medal at Brisbane House for his dedication to the community.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

Classical literature so they can be accessible for the modern generations.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care.

3. What do you do to relax?

Listen to music, all types of eclectic genres, from heavy metal right through to ABBA.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Probably junk food like KFC. We always lived so far away but now it’s so close.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Just to be true yourself, you know what you want in your heart.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

When I broke my back on holidays in Los Angeles five years ago after stepping out in front of a car. I sustained a number of injuries including a broken C3 and C4 plus multiple fractures. I nearly died from the accident, but thankfully I am still here today.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

Workaholic or listening to Neil Diamond.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

It’s hard to pin point one thing because there are so many good people in the world performing random acts of kindness every day.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

Very topical at the moment but to make General Motors hand over the Holden brand to our government and they can make a decision on its future.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I have been copying my vinyl collection over of Mum and Dad’s old slides to digitise them.