Q and A: Computer whiz spills details of worst habit

QUESTION TIME: This week’s Q&A guest is Farhad Kamal, a computer engineer. He manages the public relations for the Murgon Rotary Club. Picture: Contributed

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from passionate community member, Farhad Kamal, who works as a computer engineer at St Mary’s in Kingaroy and also handles the public relations for the Murgon Rotary Club.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

Good coffee.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Do something for others without asking for anything in return.

3. What do you do to relax?

Make lyrical videos with subtitles in Bengali and post them to my Youtube channel.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

My profession as a computer engineer.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Learn more, keep updating your knowledge and also do good for people and do more for them.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

More than 20 years ago, back in Bangeldesh, I hired a three-wheeled rickshaw and they don’t have seat belts. A CNG scooter came up behind us and smashed into the back of the our vehicle. I fell out of it and scrapped my elbows, knees and other body parts along the gravel and fractured my shoulder.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

Probably that I love to take photos of my family and friends, wherever, whenever.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

All of the people in my community in the South Burnett being so welcome.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

I would make a law to create some type of long term plan for climate change.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I love to drive out and take a look around the community and be in nature, it helps me breathe.