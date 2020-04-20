Q and A: Council’s freshest face reveals her worst habit

FRESH FACE: Newly elected councillor for Division 4 Kirstie Schumacher, pictured with her children Grace and Decklan, is this week’s Q&A guest. Photo: Contributed

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from newly elected Division 4 councillor Kirstie Schumacher.

Kirstie has worked in local government, social services, retail and the corporate world, developing an expansive wealth of knowledge of the region.

She is hoping her experience in problem-solving roles across diverse issues will bring innovative change to council during her term.

Cr Schumacher is also a proud wife to Wayne and mother to her two young children, Decklan and Grace.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

I fear when things become free they lose their value. I would like to see governments look to practical ways they could subsidise and support all school leavers in regional and rural communities to relocate and engage in higher education.

2. What is the best advice that you have ever received?

To have courage doesn’t mean that you don’t have fear; it means that you don’t let fear stop you.

3. What do you do to relax?

I love to unwind by spending a day on the tractor at our farm or being at home in my garden. I especially love to watch the sun go down, with the garden hose and glass of wine in hand.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Meeting with people and socialising. Like many others, staying home has made me realise how much I value spending time in our community, with my friends and family.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Not to be in such a hurry to grow up and to be grateful for who you are.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

My confident self wanted to show my son that his mum could ride her motorbike over a log. Unfortunately I didn’t see the logs hidden behind, and I took home some very nasty bruising, being grateful that I didn’t break anything.

7. What would your friends and family say is your worst habit?

Cleaning, which means I make a good dinner guest because I will always do the dishes.

I hate waking up to a mess so my husband knows some nights it’s best to leave me with the wine and the mop.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has done for you?

People are generally kind. It’s the people who do small things with great love; these are the acts of kindness I value most. The stranger who smiles back or invites you to go ahead at the supermarket, the friend who calls on what they know will be a tough day, it’s the whisper of I love you from your children and those who pay it forward by giving what they can.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

Stringent enforcements for those who litter and disrespect public places with graffiti or rubbish. This could include public shaming involving wearing a vest that signifies you have committed the crime while you clean up the mess.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Play with my kids. It might be reading a story, jumping on the trampoline, watching our chickens graze and making up funny commentary about what they are doing or sitting with the dog