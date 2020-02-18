Q and A: Driven graduate opens up about next chapter

GLAMMED UP: Zahni Dugdell at her high school graduation for Kingaroy State High School in 2019. Photo: Contributed

GLAMMED UP: Zahni Dugdell at her high school graduation for Kingaroy State High School in 2019. Photo: Contributed

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett. Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from a former student at Kingaroy State High School, Zahni Dugdell, who has recently taken up an exciting opportunity in Brisbane.

Ms Dugdell was among 74 young women to move into the St Lucia residential college after an announcement last year that King’s College would become co-residential in 2020.

She moved into King’s College permanently on Sunday, February 16 and attend the official Enrolment Dinner in the evening in the college’s dining hall.

Now, the former Kingaroy woman is excited to be part of a new era at the university college that was established 108 years ago.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

Immediate assistance for people requiring mental health support.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

If you don’t want it in the newspaper, don’t do it.

3. What do you do to relax?

I often go to the gym or meditate.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Procrastinating.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t stress the small stuff. It will all work out.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

I tore ligaments in my ankle after rolling it playing sport.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

I stress a lot and often about nothing.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

My parents for supporting me to move out onto college and attend The University of Queensland at Brisbane to study a Bachelor of Property Economics.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

I would make euthanasia for those with terminal illness or conditions legal.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I often go through social media.