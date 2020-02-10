Q and A: Humble volunteer’s contribution recognised

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from a dedicated community member, Naomi Andersen.

On Saturday, February 8 Mrs Andersen was awarded with a sachet for volunteering after 50 Wondai parkruns.

The humble volunteer said she was proud to be part of a larger team that came together each week to host the community event.

As a regular volunteer at Wondai parkrun, Ms Andersen said she loved watching people from different levels of ability cross the finish line.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)? Nothing because the problem with things being free is that they’re not valued.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received? My go to is probably when I had children saying yes please. I think sometimes people, mums especially, can feel very isolated and I think they need to know people love the words yes please.

3. What do you do to relax? I love to sew. I love making clothing and recreating things. Pretty much anything that comes across my table.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit? It has to be coffee.

5. What advice would you give your younger self? Don’t be afraid to give things a go.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen? I tripped over and smashed the cartilage in my knee, which is why I volunteer at parkrun. I can’t run anymore but I just feel so privileged to be able to help others to run. I am only one person part of a bigger group that make it happen each week.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit? Probably a bit of a perfectionist, but it’s sometimes my attention to detail that causes my tardiness.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you? There are so many. I think it would be a collective with the community support when we had twins. They came 18 months after our first child and we had so many people help us out.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be? I agree with the very new law introduced for drivers caught on their mobile phones. It’s four demerit points and a $1000 fine for people using their phones when they are driving.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free? I don’t have free time, I’m not good at sitting still. I am very good at finding something to do and fixing it.