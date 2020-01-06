Q and A: Mayoral candidate reveals her worst habit

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from Abigail Andersson from Andersson's Fruit Market who has announced she will be running for mayor in the 2020 election.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn't)?

Good drinking water.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

To always back yourself.

3. What do you do to relax?

I write small theatre plays and poetry.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Being involved in our community. I tried to step back once and it didn't work very well

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Everything is going to work out, just follow your personal legend.

6. What is the worst injury you've had and how did it happen?

I broke my own toe with a 1950s iron. I picked up the handle and the screws gave way and it landed on my pinky toe.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

I don't like to arrive at the beggining of things if I think it is a waste of time. I like to be right on time or a bit late.

8. What's the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

My friend organised me a surprise 29th birthday party and I thought it was lovely, considering she could have done with one herself.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

That all the states and territories give every child the same educational opportunities across the board. Every other state funds early education except for Queensland, so I would rewrite that law.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I read to learn new skills about educating myself, self-empowerment and mindset education.