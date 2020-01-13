Q and A: RFS worker reveals new law he wants to enforce

QUESTION TIME: This week's Q&A guest is David Sewell from the Rural Fire Service Queensland. Picture: Laura Blackmore

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from David Sewell who works for the Rural Fire Service Queensland as as a brigade training and support officer for the Burnett area.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

Childcare for full-time working families.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Take people how you find them and don’t judge them until you get to know them.

3. What do you do to relax?

Go for a swim in our pool.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Ice cream.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t waste so much money on cars and invest it in property.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

Split my chin open and heaps of gravel rash. When I was 12, I attempted to outrun a magpie on my bike. It didn’t work and the magpie knocked me off the bike.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

I am addicted to my phones.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

While I was on deployment to the fires near Agnes Waters I was working in the Incident Control Centre on night shift, and on my way back to the accommodation I stopped at the IGA to get a drink and some ice cream. I was at the register and I had a call from the day shift incident controller and as I was talking to them, a local resident paid for my items.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

That firefighters could issue fines to people they catch flicking cigarette butts out the windows of their cars.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Check and play with my phones.