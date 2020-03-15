Q and A: Showgirl believes health item should be free

Q&A INTERVIEW: This week’s guest is Junior Miss Showgirl Romana Ricketts who is alongside Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle and Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THERE are so many truly remarkable people living in the South Burnett.

Each and every one of us has a lifetime of achievements, thoughts, beliefs and lessons learned.

The Q&A feature is an opportunity to showcase some of the exceptional people in our proud region.

This week, we hear from Miss Junior Showgirl from the Murgon Show, Romana Ricketts.

The Murgon State High School student is currently completing Year 11 and said she looked forward to representing her community at regional show at Gympie.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

I think sanitary goods such as tampons and pads should be free for women.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Get in there and give everything a go, don’t hold back.

3. What do you do to relax?

I would ride around on the horses out at our property at Moffatdale. We have two horses and 200 hectares to roam around in.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Procrastinating, I always put everything important aside.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Stay confident in yourself and don’t worry about other people.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

It would have to be when I hurt my hip. It was the first time I came off my horse because I forgot to lunge her out. It was nothing major, but I had to go to work the same day so I was hobbling around.

7. What would your friends/family say is your worst habit?

Talking too much, it’s hard to shut me up.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

I would say it’s a combination of nice things over time, I have always had a good support crew around me.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

Probably change the drinking law and make it a bit younger but restricted in night clubs.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

Take my horses for a ride and bring them bring them into town to go on the big oval at the showgrounds.