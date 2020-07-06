QANTAS will this morning release 350,000 discounted fares in a massive nationwide sale which is tipped to boost Queensland's embattled tourism industry.

Discounts of up to 45 per cent are on offer across 77 domestic routes as the national carrier attempts to kickstart the aviation sector following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Flights between Sydney and the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Hervey Bay and Mackay and Rockhampton will start from $109.

Tickets between Brisbane and Sydney are almost half-price at $115, Brisbane to Cairns is $139 and Adelaide to Brisbane starts from $169.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said the discounted fares would help revive the tourism industry after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

"The response we saw to the recent sales exceeded our expectations and showed just how much demand there is for people to get on an aircraft and get away," she said.

"We expect this sale will help stimulate demand even more and encourage Australians to go on holidays and visit family and friends while also helping get more of our people back working again."

Qantas at Brisbane airport. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Qantas says the discounts will end on Friday.

It follows Jetstar's 200,000 seat sale last month and rival Virgin's 'comeback' sale last Thursday.

Fares are available for travel in August, September and October, and includes availability in the September school holidays for most.

Qantas says customers will continue to have greater flexibility when they book, with the ability to change the date of their flight once, without paying a change fee.

In its last major sale in June, Jetstar and Qantas sold more than 200,000 seats over six days including 10,000 for $19 which sold out within four hours.

Originally published as Qantas launches 350,000 cheap fares