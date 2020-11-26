Menu
RFDS Flight Nurse Clayton Judd and QAS acting Officer in Charge Geebung Station Alex Meredith. Photo/Contributed
News

QAS donation reaches Flying Doctor patients in Kingaroy

Tristan Evert
26th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
The QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has donated 38 Stryker stretchers to the Royal Flying Doctor Service to be provided to remote airstrips including Kingaroy.

The stretchers will assist with the transfer of patients from QAS vehicles to the RFDS aircraft, helping deliver a greater level of care.

Since 2014 the QAS has been upgrading its current fleet of manual stretchers with automatic lift stretchers.

QAS Acting Commissioner John Hammond and RFDS Queensland's Meredith Staib. Photo/Contributed
RFDS Queensland Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the stretchers would be distributed to remote airstrips across the state on a need’s basis.

“By replacing old stretchers which were beginning to show their age, and standardising our service with these new stretchers, we’ll increase the efficiency in which we can transfer patients from QAS vehicles to RFDS aircraft,” Ms Staib said.

“We will also make it safer for our frontline personnel, including our medical staff and pilots, who often have to perform heavy lifting with the older stretchers.

“This generous gift from QAS will help streamline our patient transfer efforts in remote areas and help us get patients to the care they need even quicker. The RFDS transfers about 11,700 patients each year to emergency and specialist care across Queensland, and quite often, every second counts.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation from QAS and the efficient use of resources across health agencies to deliver world class healthcare, which highlights the strong history of collaboration between the RFDS, QAS and Queensland Health.”

Locations to which the stretchers will be distributed include Dajarra and Gregory Downs in the north west; Mackay Palm Island, Collinsville and Charters Towers in North Queensland; Bamaga and Cooktown in the Far North; and Mitchell, Kingaroy and St George in the south west.

