Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.
The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.
Crime

Sate appeals Kmart pedophile Sterlin Free's sentence

6th Mar 2020 1:26 PM

A pedophile who sexually assaulted a little girl after taking her from a Kmart store should spend more time behind bars before he is eligible for parole, a Brisbane court has been told.

Sterling Mervyn Free will be able to apply for parole in less than two years after he was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and the indecent treatment.

The Queensland government told the Court of Appeal on Friday the sentence is inadequate and the crime warrants a serious violent offence declaration.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child abuse kmart pedophile sterling mervyn free

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Introducing the Murgon Show 2020 representatives

        premium_icon Introducing the Murgon Show 2020 representatives

        News Murgon Show Society has hosted its annual cabaret and announced show representatives for the year.

        Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

        premium_icon Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

        News A driver and two passengers in shocking single vehicle crash

        ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        premium_icon ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        News Cast your vote in this sweet little local election pre-poll!

        Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        premium_icon Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        Council News Division 4 candidate Kirstie Schumacher has big plans if elected on council.