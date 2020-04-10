Election could be a full postal vote

The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

